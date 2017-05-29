Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram destroyed my house in Mubi – Former Defence Chief, Badeh

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) says he is yet to visit his hometown, Vimtim, in Mubi North Local Government of Adamawa because Boko Haram destroyed his house. Badeh spoke on Monday in Yola at a Public Forum organized by Adamawa Government to mark this year’s Democracy Day. “I was […]

Boko Haram destroyed my house in Mubi – Former Defence Chief, Badeh

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.