Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen want war – MASSOB tells Sultan

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has replied the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over his recent comment that Nigeria may not survive another civil war. MASSOB said rather than making reference to the whole country, the Sultan ought to have directed his advice to Fulani herdsmen and Boko […]

Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen want war – MASSOB tells Sultan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.