Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen want war – MASSOB tells Sultan
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has replied the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over his recent comment that Nigeria may not survive another civil war. MASSOB said rather than making reference to the whole country, the Sultan ought to have directed his advice to Fulani herdsmen and Boko […]
