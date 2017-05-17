Boko Haram: General Ezugwu gives farewell message, urges troops to fight on

The outgoing Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu has attributed successes recorded so far in the fight against Insurgency in the North East to doggedness, hard work and determination of troops while urging them to increase momentum in the campaign to flush out the remnants of the terrorists […]

