Boko Haram: Gov. Shettima inspects 2,000 resettlement homes for Damasak‎ residents

In a move towards the resettlement of victims of insurgency in the northeast, 2044 homes have so far been reconstructed in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area and former stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State. Majority of the over 100,000 houses destroyed are in Damasak and some villages near the headquarters. The […]

Boko Haram: Gov. Shettima inspects 2,000 resettlement homes for Damasak‎ residents

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

