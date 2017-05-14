Boko Haram latest Videos are just empty threats – Nigeria Army

The Nigerian Army has told Nigerians that the latest video released by Boko Haram were just empty threats. Boko Haram terrorists threatening to blow up the country’s capital, Abuja. In a press statement issued by the Nigerian Army spokesman, he stated categorically that the recent Boko Haram Video released is mere propaganda. The statement reads; …

The post Boko Haram latest Videos are just empty threats – Nigeria Army appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

