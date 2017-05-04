Boko Haram leader, Shekau injured in air strike

NIGERIA’S military scored a remarkable success in its war against insurgency in the North-East when Boko Haram’s shadowy leader, Abubakar Shekau, was yesterday injured in air strike. Reports said Shekau was injured, while one of his deputies was killed in an air strike in the North-East, civilian and security sources told AFP. Two Nigerian Air […]

The post Boko Haram leader, Shekau injured in air strike appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

