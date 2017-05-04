Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram leader, Shekau injured in air strike

Posted on May 4, 2017

NIGERIA’S military scored a remarkable success in its war against insurgency in the North-East when Boko Haram’s shadowy leader, Abubakar Shekau, was yesterday injured in air strike. Reports said Shekau was injured, while one of his deputies was killed in an air strike in the North-East, civilian and security sources told AFP. Two Nigerian Air […]

