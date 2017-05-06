Boko Haram leader, Shekau sends message to Buhari, Buratai in new video
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has told President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that they are shouldering a burden beyond their capacities. Shekau stated this in a new 14-minute video, where he also denied that he sustained injuries when air force fighter jets, targeted a location in Borno State. “To Buhari, […]
