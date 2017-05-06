Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram leader, Shekau sends message to Buhari, Buratai in new video

Posted on May 6, 2017

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has told President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that they are shouldering a burden beyond their capacities. Shekau stated this in a new 14-minute video, where he also denied that he sustained injuries when air force fighter jets, targeted a location in Borno State. “To Buhari, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

