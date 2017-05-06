Boko Haram leader, Shekau sends message to Buhari, Buratai in new video

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has told President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that they are shouldering a burden beyond their capacities. Shekau stated this in a new 14-minute video, where he also denied that he sustained injuries when air force fighter jets, targeted a location in Borno State. “To Buhari, […]

Boko Haram leader, Shekau sends message to Buhari, Buratai in new video

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

