Boko Haram ‘member’, kidnappers nabbed in Yobe

Troops of Nigerian Army operating under the aegis of Forward Operation Base early Sunday arrested one Bala Ibrahim, suspected to be a fleeing member of Boko Haram terrorist in Fika area of Yobe State. Brigadier General Sani Usman, director of Army Public Relations said in a statement that preliminary investigations show that the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State. He added that the suspect is being interrogated.

