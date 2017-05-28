Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: NEMA adopts Cash Transfer Programme In relief response – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Boko Haram: NEMA adopts Cash Transfer Programme In relief response
Daily Post Nigeria
In an effort to reposition relief response and ensure transparency in line with emerging global best practices, the National Emergency Management Agency is to expand the scope of relief intervention by adopting the Cash Transfer Tool as one of the
NEMA adopts cash transfer to expand relief interventionNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.