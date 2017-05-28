Boko Haram: NEMA adopts Cash Transfer Programme In relief response – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
Boko Haram: NEMA adopts Cash Transfer Programme In relief response
In an effort to reposition relief response and ensure transparency in line with emerging global best practices, the National Emergency Management Agency is to expand the scope of relief intervention by adopting the Cash Transfer Tool as one of the …
NEMA adopts cash transfer to expand relief intervention
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
