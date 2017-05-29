Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Nigeria coming out of her worst humanitarian challenges – DG NEMA

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja has said that, for sustainable proactive disaster management, Nigeria has adopted the implementation of measures aimed at increasing capacity of its citizens to promote risk reduction and reduce their vulnerabilities, A statement from the head of Media and Public Relations, NEMA, Sani Datti, and […]

Boko Haram: Nigeria coming out of her worst humanitarian challenges – DG NEMA

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.