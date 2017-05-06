Boko Haram: Nigeria Secures Release Of 82 More Chibok Girls

Nigeria has secured the release of 82 more Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants more than three years ago, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN quoted top sources in the government as saying that the girls were released today after negotiation with the militants.

‘They are now at Banki, a border town and will be flown to Abuja on Sunday”, a government source told NAN Saturday night. “The story is authentic’, added the source.

The Bring Back Our Girls(#BBOG) Campaigners in a statement Saturday night also hinted about the release of the girls, although they said they were awaiting official confirmation.

“We have been made aware of the yet-to-be-confirmed news that a number of our missing 195 Chibok girls in captivity have been released through negotiation”, said Sesugh Akume, spokesperson for BBOG. “It would be recalled that in October last year when the 21 were released, the Federal Government, specifically the Presidency said that 83 more were ‘on their way’. “We await official confirmation from the Federal Government and a release of their names. We shall go to work to confirm the news to verify its authenticity, and communicate same to the public. “Our hopes and expectations are high as we look forward to this news being true and confirmed”.

While Sahara Reports said 80 were released, and were at Banki town in Borno State awaiting airlift, Premium Times quoted the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, who took part in previous talks to free the girls, as saying on Saturday that he was aware that “about 85 per cent negotiations had been completed last night”.

“Although I did not participate in the negotiations, but, I am fully in the know of what was going on,” Mr. Sani said.

Meanwhile, Vanguard is reporting that officials in the presidency are still trying to confirm the release of 82 Chibok girls.

Over 200 girls were kidnapped at Chibok Girls Secondary School on 14 April 2014, to the shock of many Nigerians and the international community.

The Buhari administration since it came into office on 29 May 2015, has been working towards freeing all the girls still in captivity.

The post Boko Haram: Nigeria Secures Release Of 82 More Chibok Girls appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

