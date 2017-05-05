Boko Haram: NPA donates relief materials to victims in Yobe – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Boko Haram: NPA donates relief materials to victims in Yobe
The Nation Newspaper
As part of her social responsibility to the society, The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has presented food and non-food relief materials to victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Yobe State. The items donated include; 750 bags of rice, 400 bags of beans …
B/Haram: NPA calls for new efforts to correct past errors
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!