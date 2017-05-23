Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Obasanjo hails IITA for donating renaissance seeds to Borno

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, IITA, for donating 35,930 kilograms of ‘Seeds of Renaissance’ and rice to the Borno State Government for onward distribution to residents in a bid to address the humanitarian crisis posed by the Boko Haram insurgency. The former president, who was a special guest, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

