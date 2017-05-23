Boko Haram on the run but not giving up – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the international community to help tackle the humanitarian crisis in the North East ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency .​ “We call on the international community for help. Yes, the Boko Haram terrorists are on the run, but the Boko Haram menace has not been completely solved,” he […]

