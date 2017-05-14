Boko Haram releases new video of radicalised Chibok girls

Boko Haram has released a new video purportedly of some of the abducted Chibok girls who have chosen to become part of the terrorist group.

In the video, which online news website Sahara Reporters said was offered to it by a journalist, Ahmed Salkida, four girls can be seen.

The girls were, however, wearing niqabs with only their eyes visible with one of them holding an assault rifle.

Responding to questions from a male voice, the girls gave details of their classes and the date they were kidnapped and explained why they refused to go back to their parents.

They also told their interviewer their names and claimed that they are from Chibok and that they attended Government Secondary School Chibok before their abduction.

Speaking Hausa, they said they were unwilling to go back to their parents because of the religion they now practice.

One of them insisted that it was not true that they were being forced into marriage, saying, “No, that is not true. Those of us who want to are those married.”

She also urged her parents to accept Islam.

Asked what her message is to Nigerians, she urged them to leave all books that were not from Allah.

“Leave all books that are not from Allah. Whether you like it or not, the teachings of Allah will be propagated. And if you refuse him, you will die with your ignorance,” she said.

Eighty-two of the girls had been released by Boko Haram on Saturday last week in exchange for the release of some of the insurgent commanders that were captured by Nigerian troops.

Negotiators for the release for the release of the girls had said some of them had refused to be freed.

It is, however, unclear if the girls in the video are actually part of the over 200 girls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014.

The post Boko Haram releases new video of radicalised Chibok girls appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

