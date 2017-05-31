Boko Haram: Russia supports Nigeria in fight against terrorism

Nigeria’s fight against terrorism has received a major boost from the Russian government following a pledge to end the activities of Boko Haram. According to a statement, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergey Lavrov gave the reassurance in Moscow, Russia during an official meeting with his counterpart from Nigeria, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama. He said his country…

The post Boko Haram: Russia supports Nigeria in fight against terrorism appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

