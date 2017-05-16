Boko Haram: Security agencies return personnel to liberated communities in Borno

Some security agencies have deployed their personnel back to communities in the 24 local government areas in Borno liberated from the Boko Haram insurgents by the military. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, told the Nigerian Pilot in Maiduguri that his command had deployed its men in almost all the liberated […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

