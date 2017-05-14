Boko Haram sent me to bomb soldiers for refusing marriage offers – Teenager
A 14 year old female suspected suicide bomber says Boko Haram leaders choose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa Forest. The suspect is among three suspects arrested by the military when they allegedly came for a suicide mission at a military […]
