Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Kills Himself While Trying To Attack UNIMAID

The information officer of NEMA North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim in a statement today, May 20th, 2017 said a male suicide bomber blew himself up while trying to attack the University of Maiduguri.

“Some minutes past 10 am, one male adult suicide bomber hid in the bush within university community surrounding, supposedly trying to gain access to university. Unfortunately for him the IED exploded

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

