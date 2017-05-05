Boko Haram Suspect Remanded In Kogi Prison

A 27-year-old man, Adamu Anas Mohammed, has been remanded in prison on the order of a Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kogi on Friday over alleged membership to Boko Haram terrorist group.

The Prosecutor, Mohammed Abaji, had earlier told the court that Mohammed was arrested by security agents on April 6 at Obajana in Kogi, following intelligence report.

According to the prosecutor, Muhammed is a member of Boko Haram sect from Jimeta in Adamawa State and had been severally arrested for alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

Abaji further alleged that the accused recently moved to Obajana for undisclosed undercover terrorist mission being investigated by security operatives.

He said the offence contravened Section 16 of the Terrorist (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013.

Responding to the allegation with a denial, Mohammed said he used to worship with some members of the sect at NEPA Mosque in Jimeta, Yola.

The accused added that although at a point, he was approached for enlistment by members of the sect, he allegedly declined.

He admitted that he was arrested and remanded in prison for eight months in Adamawa over alleged membership of the sect but was later released.

Mohammed said that he was on his way to Warri in Delta but made a brief stopover at Obajana when security operatives arrested him.

He said he was neither on recruitment drive nor trying to propagate the beliefs of the sect in the state.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate Alhassan Husaini held that the accused be remanded in Koton-Karfe Prison pending further investigation into the alleged offence.

The judge then adjourned the case until May 31.

