Boko Haram: Terrorists planning to attack Abuja – Ona of Abaji, Yunusa

The Ona of Abaji and Chairman FCT Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa has raised the alarm over Boko Haram’s threats to l attack the Federal Capital Territory. He revealed that the terrorists are trying to gain entrance through Abaji and neighbouring communities. The monarch made the revelation when he received the Deputy Inspector […]

Boko Haram: Terrorists planning to attack Abuja – Ona of Abaji, Yunusa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

