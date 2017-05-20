Boko Haram: Troops rescue 998 people, destroy bomb factory [PHOTOS]

Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Friday rescued 998 people from Boko Haram captivity, during a fighting patrol in some villages in Borno. According to a statement by the army, the “patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu which they decisively dealt with before proceeding to […]

Boko Haram: Troops rescue 998 people, destroy bomb factory [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

