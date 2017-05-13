Boko Haram: We need injection of fresh ideas in the military –Minister

A fresh injection of new ideas and strategy is needed in the Nigerian Armed Forces in order to fully win the war on terrorism in the northeast and defeat other acts of criminalities in troubled areas of the country, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has said.

The Minister, who spoke at the maiden graduation ceremony of Air War Course 1 of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air War College in Makurdi said the threat of terrorism and insurgency demands new skills in the development of a new containment measure.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonishakin, the minister said the injection of new ideas and strategy has been a priority for the three Services as it is the only way to effectively defeat terrorism in the country.

He praised the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the establishment of the Air War College and successfully graduating its first set of students six months after the establishment.

He said the NAF has played a critical role not only in defending the territorial integrity of the country but also playing crucial roles in maintaining internal security.

Dan-Ali said: “The Air War College came on board at a challenging time of our national security when we are battling a myriad of internal security issues particularly terrorism by the Boko Haram set in the northeast. The threat posed by the insurgents has impacted negatively on human capital and resources of the nation.

“As the Air arm of the armed forces, the NAF has been playing crucial role in the counterinsurgency operations in the northeast where our officers, airmen and women have performed gallantly. We are proud that in less than two years, we have revitalized the armed forces for the full restoration of Nigeria’s territorial integrity that was once violated by Boko Haram insurgents.”

The post Boko Haram: We need injection of fresh ideas in the military –Minister appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

