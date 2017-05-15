Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram will soon be history – CDS, Olonisakin

Posted on May 15, 2017

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, has boasted that the Boko Haram terrorists and their activities would soon become history. He said with the empowered Armed Forces of Nigeria and the collaboration of the Multinational Joint Task Force, the Boko Haram menace would soon be a thing of history. Speaking Monday, in Abuja, […]

