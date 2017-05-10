Boko Haram’s abduction of Chibok girls was real – PDP
Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ben Ndi-Obi, has debunked insinuations in some quarters alleging that the story of the schoolgirls abducted in Chibok three years ago by Boko Haram terrorists was a hoax. He stated that the abduction and release narratives of government were true […]
