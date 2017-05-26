Boko Haram’s Cell Uncovered In Niger State, Terrorist Who Kidnapped Late Former Nigerian Minister In 2013 Arrested (Photos)

Following confirmed information, troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in Niger State.

The raid and subsequent bursting of the cell followed a painstaking surveillance that led to the arrest of the 3 leaders of the cell, Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), Ali Saleh and Uba Mohammed at their hideout at Gidan Mai village, along Mokwa-Tegina road.

Preliminary investigation has confirmed that one of the terrorists, Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), was among the group of the Boko Haram terrorists that kidnapped the late elder statesman and former Minister of Mines, Power and Petroleum, Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno, in Maiduguri on 13th May 2013 along with one Bakura (at large).

Items recovered from them include Automated Teller Machines debit cards, Voters Registration cards, National Identity Cards, various mobile telephone handsets and Bank tellers, among other items. The terrorists are currently being further interrogated.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations

The post Boko Haram’s Cell Uncovered In Niger State, Terrorist Who Kidnapped Late Former Nigerian Minister In 2013 Arrested (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

