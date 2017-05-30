Bolivian Authorities Arrest 60 Bitcoiners, Reiterates Virtual Currencies as Illegal Pyramid Schemes – CryptoCoinsNews
|
SMN Weekly
|
Bolivian Authorities Arrest 60 Bitcoiners, Reiterates Virtual Currencies as Illegal Pyramid Schemes
CryptoCoinsNews
Recently, the Bolivian Financial System Supervision Authority (ASFI) arrested 60 people for carrying out “training activities” related to the investment in virtual currencies such as bitcoin, according to a press release published by ASFI.
Bolivia's Government Arrests 60 People Over a Pyramid Scheme – Not Bitcoin
Bolivia Calls Cryptocurrency 'Pyramid Scheme,' Arrests Advocates
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!