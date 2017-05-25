Bomb disposal called to Manchester college in false alarm

Bomb disposal units responded to a call at a college in Manchester on Thursday which turned out to be a false alarm, police investigating Monday’s terror attack in the city said.

Police said a “possible suspicious package… has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed”.

Police earlier said EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) units had been called to the site in Hulme, an area just south of the city centre.

It said several roads in the area were closed.

“Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation,” they said.

