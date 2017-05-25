Pages Navigation Menu

Bomb disposal called to Manchester college in false alarm

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

A British Army soldier patrols with an armed police officer near the Houses of Parliament in central London on May 24, 2017. Britain deployed soldiers to key sites Wednesday and raised its terror alert to the maximum after the Manchester suicide bombing by Salman Abedi, reportedly a Briton of Libyan descent, who may have been radicalised in Syria. Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the army would be deployed on the streets to support armed police under a plan codenamed Operation Temperer, which was developed in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS

Bomb disposal units responded to a call at a college in Manchester on Thursday which turned out to be a false alarm, police investigating Monday’s terror attack in the city said.

Police said a “possible suspicious package… has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed”.

Police earlier said EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) units had been called to the site in Hulme, an area just south of the city centre.

It said several roads in the area were closed.

“Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation,” they said.

