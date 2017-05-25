Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bomb Explosion Hits Maiduguri, Scores Killed (Graphic Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to Ali Bukar who lives in Maiduguri,there was a bomb blast in Amaranmati village last night.He did not state the number of victims but it appears that lives were lost from the photos.He wrote….

‘BOMB BLAST AT AMARANMATI  VILLAGE AT ABOUT 8PM TODAY 24/5/2017’

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Bomb Explosion Hits Maiduguri, Scores Killed (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.