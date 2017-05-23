Bonga fields yield 702 million oil barrels in 12 years

Jethro Ibileke A total of 702 million barrels of crude oil were produced from the Bonga oil field in 12 years. The oil field which was inaugurated in 2005, with capacity for 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, operated at more than 92 percent availability in 2016. Bonga is Nigeria’s first deep-water development in depths of more than 1,000 metres, and is located 120 kilometers offshore Nigeria.

