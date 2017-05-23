Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bonga fields yield 702 million oil barrels in 12 years

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke A total of 702 million barrels of crude oil were produced from the Bonga oil field in 12 years. The oil field which was inaugurated in 2005, with capacity for 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, operated at more than 92 percent availability in 2016. Bonga is Nigeria’s first deep-water development in depths of more than 1,000 metres, and is located 120 kilometers offshore Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.