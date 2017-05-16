Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Book launch: Nigerians mocks Melaye over corruption on twitter

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians have taken to twitters to deride Senator Dino Melayo’s corruption book launch, especially with presence of former First Lady Patience Jonathan as Guest of Honour. The book written by Melaye is entitled “ Antidotes for Corruption’’ was launched on Monday. “Jesus, when are you coming back,’’ was the expression used by Banky‏ @AdeBanqie’s tweet […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.