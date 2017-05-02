Born Again! Majek Fashek Worships At House On The Rock, Poses With Pst Paul

Reggae star, Majek Fashek, who is recovering from drug addiction is pictured with Senior Pastor and founder of House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasi. He is looking much better now. Source: Instagram

The post Born Again! Majek Fashek Worships At House On The Rock, Poses With Pst Paul appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

