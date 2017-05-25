Borno Christian pilgrims fast, pray for Buhari

Borno State Christians have ended a two-day fast for the restoration of peace truncated by Boko Haram terrorists and speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and his return back to the nation. The senior special assistant to the state governor on Media, Miss Kwapchi Bata, who is also member of delegation to Isreal, in a […]

