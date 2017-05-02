Pages Navigation Menu

Borno IDPs’ living condition has improved – NEMA

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the living conditions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno has significantly improved. The North-East Coordinator of the agency, Malam Muhammad Kanar, stated this while speaking with the Nigeria pilot in Maiduguri. Kanar said this followed collaborative efforts by stakeholders. He said unlike before, the IDPs were now […]

