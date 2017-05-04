Borno official, accomplice, jailed for stealing rice meant for IDPs
The convicts colluded with a former council chairman to steal over 200 bags of rice donated by Danish Refugee Council.
The post Borno official, accomplice, jailed for stealing rice meant for IDPs appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!