Boro Day: Address N-Delta question, Ijaw youths tell FG
Vanguard
Boro Day: Address N-Delta question, Ijaw youths tell FG
Vanguard
YENAGOA—AHEAD of today's Isaac Adaka Boro 2017 celebration, the apex Ijaw youth organisation, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, has called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the issues that led to the Boro insurrection in the '60s.
