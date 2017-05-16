Boro Day: Address N-Delta question, Ijaw youths tell FG

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—AHEAD of today’s Isaac Adaka Boro 2017 celebration, the apex Ijaw youth organisation, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, has called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the issues that led to the Boro insurrection in the ’60s.

According to the Ijaw youths, addressing the resource ownership question together with an acceptable political restructuring of Nigeria to reflect the tenets of federalism, remained the best solution to the rapid and peaceful development of Nigeria.

The Eric Omare-led IYC, in a statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, lamented that 51 years after the Isaac Boro declaration of the aborted Niger Delta Republic to express dissatisfaction with the Nigerian state over the political and economic suppression and oppression of the Niger Delta people and 49 years after his demise, the Nigerian state has failed to address the fundamental causes of the Niger Delta agitation.

“The IYC holds the view that addressing the Niger Delta question requires resolution of the resource ownership and control question in Nigeria in such a way that the people and communities of the Niger Delta region would have the right to the control and ownership of their God-given oil and gas resources in their lands.

“The IYC states that addressing the resource ownership question together with an acceptable political restructuring of Nigeria to reflect the tenets of federalism are the panacea to the rapid and peaceful development of Nigeria,” the group said.

“These were also the ideas that the late Major Isaac Boro fought for while alive. We also call on the political class in the Niger Delta region to fulfill the dreams of Adaka Boro by using their positions towards the development of the region and the betterment of the people.”

