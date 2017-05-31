Boroh Calls For Unity Among Security Agencies

By Emameh Gabriel

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd) has called for unity and mutual respect among security agencies in the country in the course of discharging their duties.

Boroh made this known in a Press statement while reacting to the recent face off between officers of the Nigeria Police and the Naval command in Calabar, Cross River State.

Gen Boroh who is in Calabar ahead of a state visit by Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The Amnesty boss who paid a courtesy visit to the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oladapo Oluwole ahead of the Acting President’s visit to Calaba on Thursday, said “tension are bound to arise sometimes amongst officers of the law but they have a duty to exercise restraint, decorum and to manage any situation likely to lead to break down of law and order”.

He however called for continued cooperation and synergy between security agencies and tasked them to maintain the highest level of discipline.

While briefing the Naval command of the activities and achievements of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Boron said “the Acting President’s visit will among others emphasize the engagement of ex-agitators in skills development and veritable vocations, adding that the “government’s plan to engage some of the youth in the oil business as well as assets supervision and surveillance”, is already way to ensure that “some of the youth are engage in the planned modular refineries to be licenced by the Federal government”.

In his response, Rear Admiral James Oladapo Oluwole said there is no course for alarm as “that the situation involving the Navy and Police has been put under control with no civilian casualty”.

