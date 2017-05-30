Borussia Dortmund part company with Thomas Tuchel days after German Cup win – The Guardian
The Guardian
Borussia Dortmund part company with Thomas Tuchel days after German Cup win
The Guardian
Thomas Tuchel has left his position as coach of Borussia Dortmund, the club have announced. The 43-year-old, who led Dortmund to victory in the DFB-Pokal final only three days ago, has parted company with the club after two seasons in charge.
