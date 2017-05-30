Boska relieves pain in Gombe

MAJOR Pain killer Company, Dexa Medica, makers of Boska has taken itsPain Free Day initiative to Biliri Market in Gombe State as part of efforts to help consumers stay fit.

The Pain Free Day event was attended by hundreds of traders and consumers in the market as well as residents from communities of Biliri.

The outreach also provided opportunity for consumers to see health experts who provided full range of health services free of charge. They provided free eye glasses for those in need as well as prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects.

Besides rendering free health services, the Boska team also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties.

Brand Executive, Dexa Medica, Joseph Christopher, said: the Pain Free Day edition is specially designed to keep consumers fit and that Dexa Medica would continue to improve the delivery of quality health care for consumers in the months ahead.

