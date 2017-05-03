Boska takes ‘Pain Free’ campaign to Oshodi Arena market

Major pain killer company, Dexa Medica, makers of Boska recently carried out another wave of its Pain Free Day initiative at Arena Market in Oshodi area of Lagos.

The exercise which is designed to help consumers stay fit was aimed at improving overall health and raising awareness of the risks associated with inadequate personal healthcare.

Findings by Boska team have shown that most consumers are unaware of the importance of pain free health, hence, the need to educate them on how to take care for themselves.

The exercise provided the opportunity for consumers to see health experts who provided full range of health services for free. They provided free eye glasses to those in need as well as prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects.

Besides rendering free health services, the team also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties.

Commenting on the exercise, Senior Brand Executive Dexa Medica, Tunde Ojedokun, said: “This Pain Free Day edition is specially designed to keep consumers fit as they go about their domestic and work activities.”

