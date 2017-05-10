Boss Dj Yosir Releases New Promo Photos

Only a couple of months after the dispatch of the second branch Entertainment & lifestyle Hub The GRASSHOPPER PLACE lekki, Boss Dj Yosir has been keeping it down to back with his enchantment fingers… The multi-capable DJ, demonstrate host and recording artist has been very bustling recently with a couple of projects on his table. The Boss DJ additionally set to drop his new HYPE-TAPE mix in a couple of weeks time we ought to all tend to this. And also anticipate the release date of his second single off the “Music Is My Life” Project..song title “NEW WAVE” ft VECTOR THA VIPER“..Audio & Video expected to drop this summer. see more photographs below after the cut…











