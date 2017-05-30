Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge – Goal.com
Goal.com
Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge
Goal.com
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola as Thibaut Courtois' backup at Stamford Bridge, The Sun reports. With Asmir Begovic having sealed a move to Bournemouth, the Italian boss sees Areola as a perfect fit as Courtois' …
