Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge – Goal.com

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports


Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola as Thibaut Courtois' backup at Stamford Bridge, The Sun reports. With Asmir Begovic having sealed a move to Bournemouth, the Italian boss sees Areola as a perfect fit as Courtois' …
