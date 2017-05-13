Bow Wow Caught Lying About Flying Private On IG – pppFocus
|
pppFocus
|
Bow Wow Caught Lying About Flying Private On IG
pppFocus
On Tuesday, Bow Wow posted an image of a private jet saying that he was traveling for his press tour for his new reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. The quick-moving social media site took the tweet and ran with it, thus giving way to the Bow Wow …
Twitter Detectives Caught Bow Wow Lying About Having A Private Jet
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!