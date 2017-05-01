Boy assaulted with hot iron by Aunt in Kano State (photos)

A 10-year-old boy, Fawaz, who was accused of stealing was reportedly brutalized by her Mum’s sister, Mama Arafa, who used a hot iron on him. According to the lady who shared the story, the boy’s aunt lives in Naibawa, Kano.

Here’s what Aishat wrote;



“Another child abuse in kano today!

Rukayya or Mama Arafa brought her nephew from a village in Osun state , no school no enjoyment and no rest of mind for Fawaz, a 10 years old boy. This is another recent act of her inhumanity, Mama Arafa pressed a hot iron on Fawaz’s chest over an allegation of thefy.

She lives in Naibawa, kano. Can someone arrange for her arrest but no violence. The boy would sometimes sleep outside which puts him at risk of all forms of abuse particularly sexual abuse.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

