Boy escapes lynching after stealing phone in JAMB hall in Benue
According to online reports, a Jambite, Terva Tersasba, escaped lynching after he allegedly stole a phone in a hall in Benue.
The Benue state born was caught by police team monitoring the ongoing JAMB examination in the center, reports says.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!