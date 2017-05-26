Boy Macheted By His StepFather For Buying Him Bread Instead Of Cigarette In Calabar

A 6-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel was allegedly macheted yesterday by his stepfather for buying him bread instead of cigarette he sent him to buy in Calabar, Cross River state.

The little boy, who now has a deep cut on his right hand, was rescued by a child rights organization, Basic Rights Counsel, CalabarHotspot reports.

See the photo below.

