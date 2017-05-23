Brad Jones Extends His Contract At Dutch Champions Feyenoord

Brad Jones has signed a two-year contract extension with Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Jones kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Eredivisie last season (17) to help Feyenoord win their first league title in 18 years.

“Perfect way to end a perfect season,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

“Happy to say I have signed a new contract to stay at this amazing club for two more years.”

Since signing for the Rotterdam club in 2016, Jones has chalked up 32 total appearances in all competitions.

Perfect way to end a perfect season . Happy to say I have signed a new contract to stay at this amazing club for 2 more years. #Feyenoord #YNWA A post shared by Brad Jones (@jones_brad) on May 22, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Feyenoord director Martin van Geel said Jones’ retention would be important for the club’s European Champions League campaign next season.

“We are very pleased that we have kept Brad at Feyenoord,” van Geel told the club’s website.

“He has had a very strong season with a lot of clean sheets and has thus played an important part in the championship.”

Jones signed for Feyenoord following an injury to first-choice Kenneth Vermeer mid-last year, despite being a reserve for Bradford City in the English third tier just months earlier.

The Perth product’s career took a downward turn in 2015 when English giants Liverpool let him go after only a handful of appearances over five years before stints with Bradford and Dutch outfit NEC.

The post Brad Jones Extends His Contract At Dutch Champions Feyenoord appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

