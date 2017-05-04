Brad Pitt opens up about drinking and divorce – Isle of Wight Radio

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hindustan Times

Brad Pitt has spoken for the first time about his divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children. During a photoshoot around US national parks, the actor told GQ magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was self-inflicted.
