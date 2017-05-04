Brad Pitt opens up about drinking and divorce – Isle of Wight Radio
|
Hindustan Times
|
Brad Pitt opens up about drinking and divorce
Isle of Wight Radio
Brad Pitt has spoken for the first time about his divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children. During a photoshoot around US national parks, the actor told GQ magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was self-inflicted.
Brad Pitt blames himself for split from Angelina Jolie as he admits to drinking too much
Brad Pitt Talks Divorce, Quitting Drinking, and Becoming a Better Man
