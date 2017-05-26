Brad Pitt to Shah Rukh Khan: I wouldn’t make it in Bollywood

Brad Pitt told Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t have the moves to star in Bollywood films as he promoted his new movie “War Machine” in Mumbai on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t make it Bollywood because I can’t dance or sing,” said the American actor during an event with Khan in front of journalists in India’s financial …

The post Brad Pitt to Shah Rukh Khan: I wouldn’t make it in Bollywood appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

